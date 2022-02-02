Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.67). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 33,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $213.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

