Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0609

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $170,024.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.41 or 0.07199150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.94 or 0.99810309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,484,788 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars.

