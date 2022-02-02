Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,814.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $100,814.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.