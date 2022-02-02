Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.51 and last traded at C$35.51. 3,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.27.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:HLIT)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

