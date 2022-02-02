Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

