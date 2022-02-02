Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.