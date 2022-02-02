Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.