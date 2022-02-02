Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.
Several brokerages have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
US Ecology Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
