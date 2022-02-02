Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $31,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,991 shares of company stock worth $582,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.