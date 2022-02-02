Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,925.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

