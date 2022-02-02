Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 79,065 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after buying an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after buying an additional 121,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

