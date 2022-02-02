Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 111,675 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 112.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 111,675 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

