Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.