Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $15.93 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Towerview LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 13.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 340,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $487,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

