HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 484 ($6.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.36) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 543.50 ($7.31) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 467.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 427.25. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 547.03 ($7.35). The company has a market capitalization of £110.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

