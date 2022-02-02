Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00 EPS.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $394.09. 39,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.56. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

