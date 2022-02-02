HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $520.41

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 520.41 ($7.00) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.38). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.55), with a volume of 66,272 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 520.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

