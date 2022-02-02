HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.99. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
