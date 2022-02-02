HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.99. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUTCHMED by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 45.2% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.