HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 12.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 3,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

