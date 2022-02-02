HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 12.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 3,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.