HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the second quarter worth $312,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

