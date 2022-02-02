Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H remained flat at $$92.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 696,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

