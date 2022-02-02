Iconic Token Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $15,360.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 47.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

