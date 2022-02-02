Idavoll Network Price Tops $0.0092 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $80,415.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.84 or 0.07158950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,514.89 or 0.99770932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

