Ideaology 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $592,127.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $592,127.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

