Idena Price Tops $0.0839 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Idena has a market cap of $4.75 million and $118,289.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00129872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00183811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,029,626 coins and its circulating supply is 56,587,781 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.