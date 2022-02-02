IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.96

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IG Group stock opened at GBX 819.60 ($11.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 742 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 802.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 831.66.

IGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,185 ($15.93) to GBX 1,210 ($16.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.73).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

