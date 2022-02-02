Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $574.39 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $574.39 or 0.01556665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $369.27 million and $29.10 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.41 or 0.07199150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.94 or 0.99810309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

