Immunic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $366.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.