Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$54.44. 1,696,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.73. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.93.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

