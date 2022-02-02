Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $547,151.25 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 1,745,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

