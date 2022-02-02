Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 1,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

