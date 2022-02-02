Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($47.19) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.16) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.26 ($50.86).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

