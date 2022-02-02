Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 165.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 345,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

