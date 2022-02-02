Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet raised Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inotiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a PE ratio of -170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

