Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Purchases 11,239 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 22,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,568. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Accuray by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Accuray by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Accuray by 35.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.