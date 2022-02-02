Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.