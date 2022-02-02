Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

