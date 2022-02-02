Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases 16,059 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,963. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of -14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 683,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

