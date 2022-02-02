Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys 791 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,813.27).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,568.50 ($21.09) on Wednesday. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,548.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,493.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMIN. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

