Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 390,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,398. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Certara by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

