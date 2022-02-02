Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

