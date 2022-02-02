Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells 16,603 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Read More: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.