Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells 16,603 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

