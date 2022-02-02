Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,200. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

