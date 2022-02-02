Intapp (INTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTA opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

