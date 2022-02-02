InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.