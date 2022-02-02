Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.63

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 136582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISNPY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

