Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $560.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.79. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

