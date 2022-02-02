Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 266,268 shares.The stock last traded at $58.49 and had previously closed at $55.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,847 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.