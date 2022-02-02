Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.
Shares of OIA stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
