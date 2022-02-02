Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of OIA stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

