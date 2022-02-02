Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $138.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.