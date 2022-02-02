Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 13,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,116. Investar has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

