Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras Sells 478,640 Shares

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

